Health Care Workers Plead With Americans To Take Pandemic More Seriously Health workers and hospitals already strained by the pandemic are increasingly making direct appeals to the public with open letters, asking people to mask up and stay at home this holiday season.

Health Care Workers Plead With Americans To Take Pandemic More Seriously Health Care Health Care Workers Plead With Americans To Take Pandemic More Seriously Health Care Workers Plead With Americans To Take Pandemic More Seriously Audio will be available later today. Health workers and hospitals already strained by the pandemic are increasingly making direct appeals to the public with open letters, asking people to mask up and stay at home this holiday season. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor