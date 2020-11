Ahead Of Holidays, Demand Increases At Maryland Food Bank NPR's Michel Martin checks in with Lisa Goldberg, Vice President of the Board of Directors at Nourish Now, a Maryland-based nonprofit food bank, about how operations are going during the holidays.

Ahead Of Holidays, Demand Increases At Maryland Food Bank National Ahead Of Holidays, Demand Increases At Maryland Food Bank Ahead Of Holidays, Demand Increases At Maryland Food Bank Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin checks in with Lisa Goldberg, Vice President of the Board of Directors at Nourish Now, a Maryland-based nonprofit food bank, about how operations are going during the holidays. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor