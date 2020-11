The U.S. And Equitable Access To Menstruation Products NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Jennifer Weiss-Wolf of Period Equity about where the U.S. stands on providing free menstruation products nationally and how the pandemic has affected access to them.

The U.S. And Equitable Access To Menstruation Products Health The U.S. And Equitable Access To Menstruation Products The U.S. And Equitable Access To Menstruation Products Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Jennifer Weiss-Wolf of Period Equity about where the U.S. stands on providing free menstruation products nationally and how the pandemic has affected access to them. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor