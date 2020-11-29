Accessibility links
The 1A Movie Club Sees 'Mangrove' All three of our 1A Movie Club panelists gave Steve McQueen's 'Mangrove' five stars. We talk about why.

The 1A Movie Club Sees 'Mangrove'

1A

Malachi Kirby, Rochenda Sandall, Letitia Wright and Shaun Parkes attend the BFI London Film Festival opening film and premiere of Mangrove. Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI hide caption

"Mangrove" is the first in a new five-film series called "Small Axe" by Steve McQueen. The anthology depicts the West Indian community in London during key events in recent British history.

"Mangrove" tells the story of a landmark trial that exposed anti-Black racism within London's Metropolitan Police in the 1970s.

The New York Times' A.O. Scott wrote in his review: "...at its best, "Mangrove," with its clear and painful implications for the present, conveys the sense of a world in motion, as the possibility of something new comes into being."

1A Movie Club vice president John Horn joined us to talk about it with author Valerie Mason-John and podcast producer Weyland McKenzie.

