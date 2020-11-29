The 1A Movie Club Sees 'Mangrove'

"Mangrove" is the first in a new five-film series called "Small Axe" by Steve McQueen. The anthology depicts the West Indian community in London during key events in recent British history.

"Mangrove" tells the story of a landmark trial that exposed anti-Black racism within London's Metropolitan Police in the 1970s.

The New York Times' A.O. Scott wrote in his review: "...at its best, "Mangrove," with its clear and painful implications for the present, conveys the sense of a world in motion, as the possibility of something new comes into being."

1A Movie Club vice president John Horn joined us to talk about it with author Valerie Mason-John and podcast producer Weyland McKenzie.

