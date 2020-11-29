Accessibility links
The Climate Crisis: President Trump's Legacy And Biden's Plan : 1A "The Trump administration is known for having an aggressive deregulatory approach. People joke that Trump doesn't have a climate policy. Well, he does and it's to undo every climate policy we have in place," says journalist Emily Atkin.

The Biden administration says they want to change that. How will they do it?

The Climate Crisis: President Trump's Legacy And Biden's Plan

Some have described President-elect Joe Biden's plan to fight the climate crisis as the most ambitious ever from a U.S. president. Mark Makela/Mark Makela/Getty Images hide caption

Some have described President-elect Joe Biden's plan to fight the climate crisis as the most ambitious ever from a U.S. president.

President-elect Joe Biden has promised to make climate change a top priority for his administration.

But what policies will he push for? And with a potentially divided Congress ahead, can he actually get them done?

Emily Atkin, Greg Bertelsen, and Gina McCarthy talked with us about what addressing climate change under a Biden administration might look like, and the legacy President Donald Trump will leave behind.

