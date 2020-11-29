Accessibility links
What Britney Spears' Case Tells Us About Conservatorship Laws : 1A "Britney Spears has been under her father's conservatorship since 2008," says Vox's Constance Grady.

"We know that every purchase Britney makes is something that her conservators have to discuss and approve, down to if she wants to download a song from iTunes."

What Britney Spears' Case Tells Us About Conservatorship Laws

Signs in support of Britney Spears are seen during a #FreeBritney protest outside of the Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group offices in West Hollywood, California. Rich Fury/Rich Fury/Getty Images hide caption

Signs in support of Britney Spears are seen during a #FreeBritney protest outside of the Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group offices in West Hollywood, California.

In October 2020, Britney Spears appeared in court. She was there to challenge the terms of her conservatorship.

Conservatorship or guardianship is a legal arrangement where a guardian manages the affairs of someone who's been deemed unfit to make their own life decisions.

Spears' conservatorship began in 2008 after turbulence in her personal life. The legal battle over Spears' conservatorship has put a spotlight on the system we have in place for adults who can't care for themselves.

What is this system? Who does it affect? And does it need to be reformed?

Law professor Josephine Gittler and Vox's Constance Grady joined us to talk about those questions. We also talked with 1A listeners Lori Evans and Elizabeth about their personal experiences with these laws.

