A Conversation With 'Black Futures' Co-Editors Kimberly Drew And Jenna Wortham : 1A Kimberly Drew and Jenna Wortham co-edited "Black Futures," a new book of stories, essays, and art by Black creators using the Black present to predict the Black future. We talked to them about it.

A Conversation With 'Black Futures' Co-Editors Kimberly Drew And Jenna Wortham

Black culture is expansive. It's global and it's influential. It takes place on Black Twitter, in hair salons, at kitchen counters and beyond.

And somehow, despite regional differences and language barriers, Black culture and the Black experience is often shared.

In their new book, "Black Futures," co-editors Jenna Wortham and Kimberly Drew attempt to chronicle it.

"Black Futures" includes over 500 pages of art, essays, stories, interviews, recipes and even memes, by Black creators worldwide. Its contributors include Solange Knowles, Nikole Hannah-Jones and Kiese Laymon. By illustrating what it means to be "Black and alive right now," they hope to illuminate what it will mean to be Black and alive in the future.

We talked with Jenna Wortham and Kimberly Drew, as well as chef Kia Damon, one of the book's contributors, about their process and why the book is needed right now.

