A Conversation With 'Black Futures' Co-Editors Kimberly Drew And Jenna Wortham

Enlarge this image toggle caption Penguin Random House Penguin Random House

Black culture is expansive. It's global and it's influential. It takes place on Black Twitter, in hair salons, at kitchen counters and beyond.

And somehow, despite regional differences and language barriers, Black culture and the Black experience is often shared.

In their new book, "Black Futures," co-editors Jenna Wortham and Kimberly Drew attempt to chronicle it.

"Black Futures" includes over 500 pages of art, essays, stories, interviews, recipes and even memes, by Black creators worldwide. Its contributors include Solange Knowles, Nikole Hannah-Jones and Kiese Laymon. By illustrating what it means to be "Black and alive right now," they hope to illuminate what it will mean to be Black and alive in the future.

We talked with Jenna Wortham and Kimberly Drew, as well as chef Kia Damon, one of the book's contributors, about their process and why the book is needed right now.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs on our website.