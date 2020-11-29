The News Roundup For December 4, 2020

Senate Leader Mitch McConnell pushed back this week on a bipartisan COVID-19 relief package worth over $900 billion.

But with a new vaccine and a new administration on the horizon, when will those in need see some relief?

COVID-19 caseloads continue to skyrocket. Doctors warned a Thanksgiving bump is almost certainly on the way.

Plus, President Trump is about to visit Georgia. The local GOP has some mixed feelings about it.

Meanwhile, international fallout continues after the killing of an Iranian nuclear scientist. Iran has promised revenge. In the meantime, the country says it will push nuclear enrichment to pre-2015 levels.

And the U.K. got a jump on the rest of the world. The U.K. plans to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine starting next week.

Journalists Anita Kumar, Carol Lee, and William Brangham rounded out our domestic news panel. Indira Lakshmanan, Jennifer Williams, and Robert Moore joined us to sort through the week's international headlines.

