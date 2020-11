Monolith Which Was Spotted In Utah Desert Is No Longer There Less than 10 days after being discovered in drone pictures, the 11-foot metal structure was removed by an unknown party. Before it vanished, some hikers were able to post selfies with it online.

Monolith Which Was Spotted In Utah Desert Is No Longer There

Less than 10 days after being discovered in drone pictures, the 11-foot metal structure was removed by an unknown party. Before it vanished, some hikers were able to post selfies with it online.