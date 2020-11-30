Diego Maradona Doctor Under Investigation In Soccer Legend's Death

Police searched the home and offices of the personal doctor of deceased soccer legend Diego Maradona, amid questions over his medical treatment.

Argentine prosecutors announced Sunday they are investigating the death of Maradona as well as his personal doctor, Leopoldo Luque, five days after the former player's death.

Maradona reportedly suffered a heart attack Nov. 25 at his home following surgery that took place weeks prior to relieve swelling in his brain. He was 60. Luque was the neurosurgeon for that procedure.

Police raided the offices and home of Luque outside Buenos Aires Sunday, according to Buenos Aires Times. Police took information related to Maradona's medical history, computers, notebooks, and other documents.

The investigation stems from questions that were raised by Maradona's family over the circumstances surrounding his Nov. 25 death, prosecutors said Sunday.

Maradona's lawyer, Matias Morla, had posted Thursday on Twitter, demanding an investigation into the soccer legend's death. His focus was over the slow response time for emergency services after they were called to assistance the ailing Maradona, he said.

No charges have been filed against Luque.

Luque, during an emotional news conference Sunday, denied any wrongdoing. He called Maradona an "unmanageable" patient, but emphasized his love for the man.

"You want to know what I am responsible for?" Luque asked rhetorically through tears at the news conference. "For having loved him, for having taken care of him, for having extended his life, for having improved it to the end."

Luque said Maradona refused to go to a rehabilitation center following his surgery, and instead chose to recover at home. Luque said he "did everything [I] could."

The death of Maradona, who is considered a national hero in Argentina, devastated thousands in the South American country.