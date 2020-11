Researchers Develop An App To Identify Cattle Through Facial Recognition Researchers developed a new app that applies facial recognition software to cows. The technology would let ranchers track cattle in the event of disease and help create a national traceability system.

Researchers Develop An App To Identify Cattle Through Facial Recognition Technology Researchers Develop An App To Identify Cattle Through Facial Recognition Researchers Develop An App To Identify Cattle Through Facial Recognition Audio will be available later today. Researchers developed a new app that applies facial recognition software to cows. The technology would let ranchers track cattle in the event of disease and help create a national traceability system. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor