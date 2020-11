Coronavirus Victims: North Carolina College Student Jamesha Waddell Jamesha Waddell, a senior at Livingstone College in North Carolina, spent nearly two months in the hospital with COVID-19. She died in November at age 23.

Coronavirus Victims: North Carolina College Student Jamesha Waddell Obituaries Coronavirus Victims: North Carolina College Student Jamesha Waddell Coronavirus Victims: North Carolina College Student Jamesha Waddell Audio will be available later today. Jamesha Waddell, a senior at Livingstone College in North Carolina, spent nearly two months in the hospital with COVID-19. She died in November at age 23. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor