Joan Baez, Bruce Cockburn, Odetta And More On Mountain Stage's Holiday Special

Enlarge this image toggle caption Kevin Kane/Getty Images for UNDP Kevin Kane/Getty Images for UNDP

This hour-long special features seasonal songs, old and new, all recorded live over the years on the Mountain Stage. We'll hear performances from Joan Baez, Bruce Cockburn, Odetta, Loudon Wainwright III, Holly Cole, The Roches, Kathy Mattea, Michael Martin Murphy and more.

SET LIST