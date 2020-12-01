The Paul Winter Consort's Annual Winter Solstice Celebration

Every year since 1980, saxophone player Paul Winter and special guests have gathered in New York's Cathedral of St. John the Divine to mark the winter solstice. In this recording, we invite you to listen to last year's celebration — the 40th anniversary edition of the Paul Winter Consort winter solstice concerts, recorded before COVID-19 shut down New York City.

It was a special occasion, with a special guest: Noel Paul Stookey, also known as Paul from the folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary. The Paul Winter Consort Winter Solstice Celebration (its official full title) also featured old friends like gospel singer Theresa Thomason and the Forces of Nature dance and drumming troupe from Harlem.

Of course, 2020 turned out to be a year like no other. Hearing the live audience now, it's a reminder of what we had, and perhaps took for granted, and what we hope – in the new year – to have again.

This program is hosted by New York Public Radio's John Schaefer.

Paul Winter performs "Tomorrow Shall Be My Dancing Day" in the world's largest Gothic cathedral during his winter solstice celebration. YouTube