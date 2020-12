Justices Doubt Trump Plan To Exclude Some Immigrants From Census U.S. Supreme Court justices expressed doubts about a plan to cut undocumented immigrants from a key census count — one that would exclude them for purposes of drawing new congressional districts.

Justices Doubt Trump Plan To Exclude Some Immigrants From Census Law Justices Doubt Trump Plan To Exclude Some Immigrants From Census Justices Doubt Trump Plan To Exclude Some Immigrants From Census Audio will be available later today. U.S. Supreme Court justices expressed doubts about a plan to cut undocumented immigrants from a key census count — one that would exclude them for purposes of drawing new congressional districts. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor