World Record Is Set For Most Varieties Of Cheese On A Pizza

French chef Beniot Bruel created a pie with 254 varieties of cheese. The chef carefully measured out small portions to ensure each distinct cheese counted toward the final number.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The Guinness World Record for most varieties of cheese on a pizza has been broken. A French chef named Benoit Bruel created a pie with 254 varieties of cheese. The chef carefully measured out small portions to ensure each distinct cheese counted towards the final number. So while the pizza might have helped him nab a new world record, we are very sorry to say it's probably not available for delivery. It's MORNING EDITION.

