How Biden's Diverse Economic Team May Impact His Policies As president-elect Biden picks his economic team, NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks to economist Lisa Cook, a former adviser to President Obama, about diversity in the fields of economics and finance.

How Biden's Diverse Economic Team May Impact His Policies Economy How Biden's Diverse Economic Team May Impact His Policies How Biden's Diverse Economic Team May Impact His Policies Audio will be available later today. As president-elect Biden picks his economic team, NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks to economist Lisa Cook, a former adviser to President Obama, about diversity in the fields of economics and finance. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor