Rapper Bad Bunny Is Spotify's Most Streamed Artist Of 2020

The Puerto Rican rapper only performs in Spanish — a sign of the growing power of Hispanic music. It's the first time an artist who never sings in English tops the year-end list.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SI VEO A TU MAMA")

BAD BUNNY: (Singing in Spanish).

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Lulu Garcia-Navarro. It's official - Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is Spotify's most streamed artist of 2020. He only sings in Spanish, a sign of the growing power of Hispanic music. His album "YHLQMDLG" is the most streamed globally. It stands for (speaking Spanish) - or, I do whatever I want. It's the first time an artist who never sings in English tops the year-end list. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.