Examining The Republican Vote In Rural North Carolina President Trump won the state of North Carolina by a narrow margin in this year's election. But rural counties gave Republicans even more votes than they did in 2016.

Examining The Republican Vote In Rural North Carolina Examining The Republican Vote In Rural North Carolina Examining The Republican Vote In Rural North Carolina Audio will be available later today. President Trump won the state of North Carolina by a narrow margin in this year's election. But rural counties gave Republicans even more votes than they did in 2016. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor