British Family Decorates Same Christmas Tree For 100 Years

Kay Ashton's grandmother bought the tree in 1920. The spindly 2-foot tree is held together by tape. Ashton told the BBC that it was struck by shrapnel during the Blitz in World War Two.

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Lulu Garcia-Navarro. Kay Ashton's family in the U.K. has been decorating with the same Christmas tree for 100 years. Her grandmother bought it at a Woolworths in 1920. And to be honest, it's not much to look at. The spindly 2-foot tree is held together by tape. Ashton told the BBC that it was struck by shrapnel during the Blitz in World War II. Although the tree cost only two shillings back in 1920, it's priceless now. It's MORNING EDITION.

