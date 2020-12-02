Fellow Tennessean Justin Timberlake Buys Family A Needed Van

Jake Stitt often sits outside his Tennessee home with a sign reading: Honk if you're happy. He has cerebral palsy, and a wheelchair accessible van was needed. A GoFundMe effort didn't cover the costs.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Jake Stitt is a 17-year-old from Tennessee who often sits outside his home with a sign that says honk if you're happy. He has cerebral palsy, and his family needed a wheelchair-accessible van. Their GoFundMe effort didn't cover the costs, so Justin Timberlake did. His fellow Tennessean heard Jake's story and bought the van for Jake and his family before Thanksgiving. So if you hear them honk, you will know they're happy. It's MORNING EDITION.

