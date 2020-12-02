#2049: The Brake Stomper : The Best of Car Talk This week on The Best of Car Talk, Diana has a new boyfriend, and a Stanza that's begun chewing up brake pads at an alarming rate. What are the chances these two facts are not a coincidence? Oh, maybe 100%? Elsewhere, Bob is worried his car may have a permanent case of athlete's foot (or worse) after a sock got sucked into the engine; Patty may need to milk her Accord to get it to stop mooing; and, Elizabeth came home from Thanksgiving to discover her Volvo's windows permanently fogged. And Mike may re-think his desire for a "heavy duty" clutch after he hears Tom and Ray's tale of the customer known as Mr. Heavy Duty and his enlarged left foot. All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

#2049: The Brake Stomper Listen · 56:46 56:46 #2049: The Brake Stomper 56:46 The Best of Car Talk #2049: The Brake Stomper #2049: The Brake Stomper Listen · 56:46 56:46 This week on The Best of Car Talk, Diana has a new boyfriend, and a Stanza that's begun chewing up brake pads at an alarming rate. What are the chances these two facts are not a coincidence? Oh, maybe 100%? Elsewhere, Bob is worried his car may have a permanent case of athlete's foot (or worse) after a sock got sucked into the engine; Patty may need to milk her Accord to get it to stop mooing; and, Elizabeth came home from Thanksgiving to discover her Volvo's windows permanently fogged. And Mike may re-think his desire for a "heavy duty" clutch after he hears Tom and Ray's tale of the customer known as Mr. Heavy Duty and his enlarged left foot. All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor