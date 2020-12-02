Before The Shot In The Arm

There is finally, finally some light at the end of the COVID-19 pandemic tunnel: pharmaceutical companies have produced three promising coronavirus vaccines. And it's estimated that we'll need about 12 billion doses, globally, to protect everyone from the virus.

Coming up with a miracle vaccine in record time was hard. Making it in quantities never seen before will be harder. But the logistics.... There are so many things that have to happen before the shot that protects you from coronavirus gets into your arm.

Today on the show, we bring you the journey of a vaccine from a factory, and into the arms of billions of people. It involves sand. Minerals that primarily come from just one country. Ice that doesn't melt. And... planes. Lots of planes. So many planes.

