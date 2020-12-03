Best Of: Hugh Grant / The Sanitation Crisis In Rural Alabama : Fresh Air Hugh Grant co-stars in the HBO miniseries 'The Undoing' as a charming doctor suspected of brutally murdering his lover. We talk with Grant about the "blessed relief" of taking on darker roles.



Film critic Justin Chang reviews 'Ammonite,' starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan.



MacArthur fellow Catherine Coleman Flowers grew up in rural Alabama and has spent 20 years calling attention to the problem of people living with inadequate sanitation systems, resulting in human waste collecting in their yards and sometimes seeping into their homes. Her new book is 'Waste: One Woman's Fight Against America's Dirty Secret.'

Best Of: Hugh Grant / The Sanitation Crisis In Rural Alabama 51:21 Best Of: Hugh Grant / The Sanitation Crisis In Rural Alabama 51:21 Fresh Air Best Of: Hugh Grant / The Sanitation Crisis In Rural Alabama Best Of: Hugh Grant / The Sanitation Crisis In Rural Alabama 51:21 Hugh Grant co-stars in the HBO miniseries 'The Undoing' as a charming doctor suspected of brutally murdering his lover. We talk with Grant about the "blessed relief" of taking on darker roles.



Film critic Justin Chang reviews 'Ammonite,' starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan.



MacArthur fellow Catherine Coleman Flowers grew up in rural Alabama and has spent 20 years calling attention to the problem of people living with inadequate sanitation systems, resulting in human waste collecting in their yards and sometimes seeping into their homes. Her new book is 'Waste: One Woman's Fight Against America's Dirty Secret.' NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor