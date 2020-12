Interpol Warns Of Criminal Activities Related To Coronavirus Vaccines Interpol has put out a warning of the threat of fake coronavirus vaccines and theft of genuine ones, saying criminal organizations plan to infiltrate and disrupt supply chains to cash in on vaccines.

Interpol Warns Of Criminal Activities Related To Coronavirus Vaccines

Interpol has put out a warning of the threat of fake coronavirus vaccines and theft of genuine ones, saying criminal organizations plan to infiltrate and disrupt supply chains to cash in on vaccines.