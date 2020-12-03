Claudia Rankine On The Uneasy Conversations Between 'Just Us'

Enlarge this image toggle caption Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

toggle caption Greywolf/AP

After a year that offered many moments of reflection—from the coronavirus pandemic, to protests for racial justice, to the long election season—acclaimed poet Claudia Rankine's latest book offers a framework to process it all. That book is called Just Us: An American Conversation, and in this episode, we revisit her chat with NPR's Audie Cornish, co-host of All Things Considered and host of the podcast Consider This. In the book, Rankine has conversations about race with friends and strangers—and learns about herself in the process.

This episode was originally produced by Andrea Gutierrez and edited by Jordana Hochman. Vincent Acovino helped with engineering. Special thanks to Justine Kenin and Art Silverman of All Things Considered. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.