Claudie Rankine on 'Just Us: An American Conversation' : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders After a year that offered many moments of reflection—from the coronavirus pandemic, to protests for racial justice, to the long election season—acclaimed poet Claudia Rankine's latest book offers a framework to process it all. That book is called Just Us: An American Conversation, and in this episode, we revisit her chat with NPR's Audie Cornish. In the book, Rankine has conversations about race with friends and strangers—and learns about herself in the process.

Claudia Rankine On The Uneasy Conversations Between 'Just Us'

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Poet Claudia Rankine and dog Sammy at her home, September 26, 2014. Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Poet Claudia Rankine and dog Sammy at her home, September 26, 2014.

Just Us: An American Conversation by Claudia Rankine.

After a year that offered many moments of reflection—from the coronavirus pandemic, to protests for racial justice, to the long election season—acclaimed poet Claudia Rankine's latest book offers a framework to process it all. That book is called Just Us: An American Conversation, and in this episode, we revisit her chat with NPR's Audie Cornish, co-host of All Things Considered and host of the podcast Consider This. In the book, Rankine has conversations about race with friends and strangers—and learns about herself in the process.

This episode was originally produced by Andrea Gutierrez and edited by Jordana Hochman. Vincent Acovino helped with engineering. Special thanks to Justine Kenin and Art Silverman of All Things Considered.