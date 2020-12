The Thistle & Shamrock: Karine Polwart Live

Enlarge this image toggle caption Sandy Butler/Courtesy of the artist Sandy Butler/Courtesy of the artist

Spend an hour in the company of one of today's most lyrically striking artists. Scottish songwriter and musician Karine Polwart curated a special evening of songs with connections to literature, poetry and stories for the 2019 Birnam Book Festival. Enjoy your front row seat for this exclusive concert presented by Fiona Ritchie.