Kodiak Cakes: Joel Clark
Chelsea Charles for NPR
When he was 8 years old, Joel Clark loaded bags of his mom's whole grain pancake mix into a red wagon to sell door-to-door. By the mid-90s, he and his older brother had upgraded to selling the mix out of a Mazda sedan and calling it Kodiak Cakes.
As he tried to scale the business, Joel made some risky business decisions and almost went bankrupt, but eventually got the brand into Target—a major turning point.
Today, Kodiak Cakes is approaching $200 million in annual revenue as one of the best-selling pancake mixes in America.