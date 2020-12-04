Accessibility links
Kodiak Cakes: Joel Clark : How I Built This with Guy Raz When he was 8 years old, Joel Clark loaded bags of his mom's whole grain pancake mix into a red wagon to sell door-to-door. By the mid-90s, he and his older brother had upgraded to selling the mix out of a Mazda sedan and calling it Kodiak Cakes. As he tried to scale the business, Joel made some risky business decisions and almost went bankrupt, but eventually got the brand into Target—a major turning point. Today, Kodiak Cakes is approaching $200 million in annual revenue as one of the best-selling pancake mixes in America.

Order the How I Built This book at: https://smarturl.it/HowIBuiltThis
NPR logo

Kodiak Cakes: Joel Clark

Listen · 1:18:57
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/943044673/943065504" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Kodiak Cakes: Joel Clark

How I Built This with Guy Raz

Kodiak Cakes: Joel Clark

Kodiak Cakes: Joel Clark

Listen · 1:18:57
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/943044673/943065504" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Joel Clark is the co-founder and CEO of Kodiak Cakes
Enlarge this image
Chelsea Charles for NPR
Joel Clark is the co-founder and CEO of Kodiak Cakes
Chelsea Charles for NPR
How I Built This with Guy Raz

How I Built This with Guy Raz

When he was 8 years old, Joel Clark loaded bags of his mom's whole grain pancake mix into a red wagon to sell door-to-door. By the mid-90s, he and his older brother had upgraded to selling the mix out of a Mazda sedan and calling it Kodiak Cakes.

As he tried to scale the business, Joel made some risky business decisions and almost went bankrupt, but eventually got the brand into Target—a major turning point.

Today, Kodiak Cakes is approaching $200 million in annual revenue as one of the best-selling pancake mixes in America.