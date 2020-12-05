Accessibility links
Skier Lindsey Vonn Plays 'Not My Job' On 'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!' Since Vonn is probably used to hearing people yell, "Go, Vonn! Go!" We've invited her to answer three questions about Van Gogh, the Dutch impressionist.

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
NPR logo

Not My Job: We Quiz Olympic Skier Lindsey Vonn On Vincent Van Gogh

Listen · 10:05
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/942602267/943501562" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Not My Job: We Quiz Olympic Skier Lindsey Vonn On Vincent Van Gogh

Not My Job: We Quiz Olympic Skier Lindsey Vonn On Vincent Van Gogh

Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

Not My Job: We Quiz Olympic Skier Lindsey Vonn On Vincent Van Gogh

Listen · 10:05
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/942602267/943501562" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Lindsey Vonn of USA competes during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals Men's and Women's Super G on March 15, 2018 in Are, Sweden.
Enlarge this image
Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom/Getty Images
Lindsey Vonn of USA competes during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals Men's and Women's Super G on March 15, 2018 in Are, Sweden.
Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

Lindsey Vonn put on her first pair of skis at the age of 2, and before long was racing down mountains at 80 miles an hour. She is now the host of Amazon's The Pack (which is like The Amazing Race, if you got rid of all the annoying people and replaced them with adorable dogs.)

Since Vonn is probably used to hearing people yell, "Go, Vonn! Go!" We've invited her to answer three questions about Dutch impressionist Vincent Van Gogh.

Click the audio link above to find out how she does.

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!