Accessibility links
Fresh Air Weekend: Hugh Grant; The Sanitation Crisis Affecting The Rural Poor Grant, co-star of The Undoing, embraces the "blessed relief" of darker roles. Justin Chang reviews Ammonite. Waste author Catherine Coleman Flowers discusses the gaps in sanitation in rural America.
Special Series

Fresh Air Weekend

Fresh Air Weekend is everything you love about Fresh Air — tailored for Saturday and Sunday.
NPR logo

Fresh Air Weekend: Hugh Grant; The Sanitation Crisis Affecting The Rural Poor

Listen · 46:25
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/943002403/943492927" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Fresh Air Weekend: Hugh Grant; The Sanitation Crisis Affecting The Rural Poor

Fresh Air Weekend: Hugh Grant; The Sanitation Crisis Affecting The Rural Poor

Heard on Fresh Air

Fresh Air

Fresh Air Weekend: Hugh Grant; The Sanitation Crisis Affecting The Rural Poor

Listen · 46:25
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/943002403/943492927" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Love ... Actually? Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant play a married couple whose relationship is not what seems in The Undoing. Nicotavernise.com/HBO hide caption

toggle caption
Nicotavernise.com/HBO

Love ... Actually? Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant play a married couple whose relationship is not what seems in The Undoing.

Nicotavernise.com/HBO

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

No More Mr. Nice Guy: Hugh Grant Embraces The 'Blessed Relief' Of Darker Roles: After spending much of his career playing the male lead in romantic comedies, Grant is shifting into darker roles. In the HBO series The Undoing, he plays a narcissistic doctor accused of murder.

Heartbreaking And Hopeful, 'Ammonite' Is A Wind-Swept Tale Of Forbidden Love: Kate Winslet plays Victorian-era fossil hunter Mary Anning, and Saoirse Ronan is her lover, in a film that dares to envision a world in which women are ultimately free to make their own decisions.

'Waste' Activist Digs Into The Sanitation Crisis Affecting The Rural Poor: In 2017, a study reported one in three people in one rural Alabama county had been exposed to hookworm. Catherine Coleman Flowers says the study reveals big gaps in sanitation in rural America.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

No More Mr. Nice Guy: Hugh Grant Embraces The 'Blessed Relief' Of Darker Roles

Heartbreaking And Hopeful, 'Ammonite' Is A Wind-Swept Tale Of Forbidden Love

'Waste' Activist Digs Into The Sanitation Crisis Affecting The Rural Poor

Special Series

Fresh Air Weekend

Fresh Air Weekend is everything you love about Fresh Air — tailored for Saturday and Sunday.