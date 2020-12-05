Panel Questions

MAZ JOBRANI, HOST:

Right now, panel, time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Faith, this year has been tough on the scented candle industry. They're getting bad reviews from people all over America with what common complaint?

FAITH SALIE: What common complaint? I don't smell anything - because people have COVID.

SALIE: I have to tell you, the only way I can ever - so I can't go into Bed Bath & Beyond 'cause it gives me a headache with all their scented candles. So if I get COVID, God forbid, I will at least be able to shop there.

JESSI KLEIN: One upside.

JOBRANI: Only in America do we have a government that goes, we don't have enough tests. Go to Bed Bath & Beyond...

JOBRANI: ...And see if you can figure it out yourself.

KLEIN: Yeah, see if you can still pick up the stank on a candle.

JOBRANI: So here's what's happened. People are complaining their candles don't smell like anything. So a researcher at Harvard analyzed scented candle reviews online and said negative reviews specifically mentioning a candles' lack of smell have almost tripled since January but not that it's a steady climb. There was a sharp spike in April. Then things got better over the summer. But in October and November, they shot up again for some weird reason.

SALIE: I'm going to start a candle company, and I'm going to make scents called You Should Have Worn A Mask and Stay Six Feet Away.

KLEIN: Who doesn't want to have that candle called Running Out Of ICU Beds?

JOBRANI: You know things are bad when people complain their candles don't taste like anything.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THIS LITTLE LIGHT OF MINE")

SAM COOKE: (Singing) This little light of mine, I'm going to let it shine. This little light of mine...

