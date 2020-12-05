Predictions

Our panelists predict what will be the first thing written on Joe Biden's cast.

MAZ JOBRANI, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be written on Joe Biden's cast? Faith Salie?

FAITH SALIE: Joe, put your feet up. I got this. XO, Kamala.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

JOBRANI: Jessi Klein.

JESSI KLEIN: I think Major the dog will write, one mistake, and you're getting a cat?

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

JOBRANI: Eugene Cordero.

EUGENE CORDERO: Use me to walk. Signed Joe Biden.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if we see any of that, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

JOBRANI: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Faith Salie, Eugene Cordero, Jessi Klein. Thanks to all of you for listening. Thanks to Peter Sagal's baby for showing up, so I could get this gig.

KLEIN: Yay.

SALIE: Yay.

JOBRANI: I'm Maz Jobrani, and we'll see you next week.

This is NPR.

