Lead Singer Eric Burton On Black Pumas' Psychedelic Soul Sound

Charley Gallay/Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Spotify

The 2021 Grammy nominations are out. Besides the Taylor Swifts and the Beyoncés (and 1A fave Jacob Collier), one band popped up again and again.

Black Pumas are a psychedelic soul band out of Austin, Texas.

The band was nominated for album of the year, record of the year, and best American roots performance.

Their lead singer Eric Burton talked with us about their debut self-titled album and what rapid fame and success has been like.

