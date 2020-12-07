Accessibility links
Lead Singer Eric Burton On Black Pumas' Psychedelic Soul Sound : 1A "We just try and move with as much honesty as we know how, because being as human as we are, we don't always know the right moves," says Black Pumas' Eric Burton. "It seems that there's a little bit of grace for us in our honesty."

Black Pumas, Burton's band with guitarist and producer Adrian Quesada, is nominated for three Grammys in 2021.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

Lead Singer Eric Burton On Black Pumas' Psychedelic Soul Sound

Listen · 35:36
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/943748359/944313291" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Lead Singer Eric Burton On Black Pumas' Psychedelic Soul Sound

1A

Lead Singer Eric Burton On Black Pumas' Psychedelic Soul Sound

Lead Singer Eric Burton On Black Pumas' Psychedelic Soul Sound

Listen · 35:36
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/943748359/944313291" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Adrian Quesada (L) and Eric Burton (R) of music group Black Pumas are nominated for album of the year at the upcoming Grammy Awards. Charley Gallay/Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Spotify hide caption

toggle caption
Charley Gallay/Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Spotify

Adrian Quesada (L) and Eric Burton (R) of music group Black Pumas are nominated for album of the year at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

Charley Gallay/Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Spotify

The 2021 Grammy nominations are out. Besides the Taylor Swifts and the Beyoncés (and 1A fave Jacob Collier), one band popped up again and again.

Black Pumas are a psychedelic soul band out of Austin, Texas.

The band was nominated for album of the year, record of the year, and best American roots performance.

Their lead singer Eric Burton talked with us about their debut self-titled album and what rapid fame and success has been like.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs on our website.