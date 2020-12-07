Accessibility links
Fotos Y Recuerdos: The Legacy Of Selena : 1A "When Selena [came] along, she represented this kind of transcendence without compromise," Maria Elena Garcia, creator and host of the "Anything for Selena" podcast says. "She celebrated an identity that at that time was very much derided, and so that was incredibly profound for a lot of people to experience...me included."

We talked about the Tejano music legend and the new Netflix series that tries to capture her life.

Fotos Y Recuerdos: The Legacy Of Selena

1A

Fans hold a photo of Selena Quintanilla during a ceremony honoring the singer in Hollywood, California.

Fans hold a photo of Selena Quintanilla during a ceremony honoring the singer in Hollywood, California.

In the 1980s and '90s, Selena Quintanilla's music captivated listeners all around the world.

Known simply as Selena, the Tejano singer rose to stardom with hits like "Como La Flor"' before winning a Grammy in 1994. She broke ground for Latin music in the U.S. For many Latinos, she represented the possibility of an "American Dream," and she continues to inspire superstars today.

But in 1995, she was shot and killed just before her 24th birthday.

A new Netflix series explores the singer's life and death. But how does the latest portrayal of one of music's biggest icons compare to the real-life person?

Maria Elena Garcia, Alex Zaragoza, and Selena's first publicist, Ramón Hernández joined us to talk about the legacy of Selena and the new Netflix show about her life.

