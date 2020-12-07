Fotos Y Recuerdos: The Legacy Of Selena

Enlarge this image toggle caption AFP Contributor/TARA ZIEMBA/AFP via Getty Images AFP Contributor/TARA ZIEMBA/AFP via Getty Images

In the 1980s and '90s, Selena Quintanilla's music captivated listeners all around the world.

Known simply as Selena, the Tejano singer rose to stardom with hits like "Como La Flor"' before winning a Grammy in 1994. She broke ground for Latin music in the U.S. For many Latinos, she represented the possibility of an "American Dream," and she continues to inspire superstars today.

But in 1995, she was shot and killed just before her 24th birthday.

A new Netflix series explores the singer's life and death. But how does the latest portrayal of one of music's biggest icons compare to the real-life person?

Maria Elena Garcia, Alex Zaragoza, and Selena's first publicist, Ramón Hernández joined us to talk about the legacy of Selena and the new Netflix show about her life.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs on our website.