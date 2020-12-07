At-Home DNA Testing, Placed Under A Microscope

At-home DNA tests are becoming a popular holiday gift over the holidays. A recent survey by MIT found that 100 million Americans are on track to take one by the end of the next year.

This trend offers private companies the world's largest collection of human DNA. But what are they doing with it?

Can you get a health and ancestry test while also protecting your privacy? And what if the results tell you something that isn't what you expect?

Brandon Ogbunu, Jacquie Haggarty and Joyce Tung of 23andMe and Erin Brodwin joined us to talk about those questions and more.

