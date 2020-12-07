The News Roundup For December 11, 2020

An outside panel of experts has approved Pfizer's vaccine—but not unanimously. The news comes at a harrowing time for America—as the warnings turn from "don't hold a Thanksgiving dinner" to "don't throw a holiday party."

And, a Texas lawsuit becomes the latest front in the legal war against the election results. More than 50 cases have already failed. Will this one also fall at the first hurdle?

Meanwhile, British and Russian scientists are teaming up. Both countries say they're looking at whether a combination of an AstraZeneca and a Sputnik vaccine might improve protection against COVID-19.

Also, a retweet further sours relations between the U.S. and China.

There are protests in India to catch up on. And Lebanon makes a move against those blamed for a recent explosion that leveled part of Beirut.

Journalists Julie Rovner, Shane Harris, and Darlene Superville joined us to talk about domestic headlines, while Amna Nawaz, Nancy Yousef, and Paul Danahar helped us round out the week's global news.

