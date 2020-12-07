Accessibility links
The News Roundup For December 11, 2020 : 1A Americans still traveled for Thanksgiving, despite Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warnings to stay home. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin puts forward a stimulus plan. The U.K. administers the first clinically-approved vaccine. Tens of thousands of farmers strike in India.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

The News Roundup For December 11, 2020

Listen · 1:29:40
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/943748401/945598977" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The News Roundup For December 11, 2020

1A

The News Roundup For December 11, 2020

The News Roundup For December 11, 2020

Listen · 1:29:40
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/943748401/945598977" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Margaret Keenan, 90, who was the first patient in the United Kingdom to receive the first of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine, sits in a wheelchair as she leaves University Hospital Coventry a day after receiving the vaccine. JONNY WEEKS/JONNY WEEKS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
JONNY WEEKS/JONNY WEEKS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Margaret Keenan, 90, who was the first patient in the United Kingdom to receive the first of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine, sits in a wheelchair as she leaves University Hospital Coventry a day after receiving the vaccine.

JONNY WEEKS/JONNY WEEKS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

An outside panel of experts has approved Pfizer's vaccine—but not unanimously. The news comes at a harrowing time for America—as the warnings turn from "don't hold a Thanksgiving dinner" to "don't throw a holiday party."

And, a Texas lawsuit becomes the latest front in the legal war against the election results. More than 50 cases have already failed. Will this one also fall at the first hurdle?

Meanwhile, British and Russian scientists are teaming up. Both countries say they're looking at whether a combination of an AstraZeneca and a Sputnik vaccine might improve protection against COVID-19.

Also, a retweet further sours relations between the U.S. and China.

There are protests in India to catch up on. And Lebanon makes a move against those blamed for a recent explosion that leveled part of Beirut.

Journalists Julie Rovner, Shane Harris, and Darlene Superville joined us to talk about domestic headlines, while Amna Nawaz, Nancy Yousef, and Paul Danahar helped us round out the week's global news.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs on our website.