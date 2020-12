Coronavirus Surge Prompts California To Implement Strict Measures Tens of millions of Californians are under a stay-at-home order, as that state counts more than a million COVID-19 cases and hospital beds fill up with coronavirus patients.

Coronavirus Surge Prompts California To Implement Strict Measures Health Coronavirus Surge Prompts California To Implement Strict Measures Coronavirus Surge Prompts California To Implement Strict Measures Audio will be available later today. Tens of millions of Californians are under a stay-at-home order, as that state counts more than a million COVID-19 cases and hospital beds fill up with coronavirus patients. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor