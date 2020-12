Milwaukee Is On Track To House World's Tallest Timber Skyscraper Milwaukee will become home to the world's tallest tower made of wood. Advocates say the technology, called mass timber, could create more sustainable housing for an increasingly urbanized world.

Milwaukee Is On Track To House World's Tallest Timber Skyscraper Milwaukee Is On Track To House World's Tallest Timber Skyscraper Milwaukee Is On Track To House World's Tallest Timber Skyscraper Audio will be available later today. Milwaukee will become home to the world's tallest tower made of wood. Advocates say the technology, called mass timber, could create more sustainable housing for an increasingly urbanized world. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor