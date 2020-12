Kate Winslet : Fresh Air Winslet co-stars in the new film 'Ammonite' as Mary Anning, a 19th-century paleontologist who has an intense love affair with the wife of a geologist, played by Saorise Ronan. We talk about why the role scared her, how playing an epidemiologist in the 2011 film 'Contagion' prepared her for COVID, and how 'Titanic' changed her life.



Also, Justin Chang reviews 'Mank,' directed by David Fincher, now on Netflix.