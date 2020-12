South Korea Finds Itself Grappling With 3rd Wave Of Coronavirus Infections South Korea, which has largely succeeded in keeping the coronavirus in check, is now seeing a new spike in cases. Restrictions on big gatherings and social distancing rules will begin on Tuesday.

Audio will be available later today.