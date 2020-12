Biden Nominates Xavier Becerra To Be HHS Secretary President-elect Joe Biden nominated California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be the next secretary of health and human services. Becerra has led legal fights defending the Affordable Care Act.

Biden Nominates Xavier Becerra To Be HHS Secretary

Audio will be available later today.

President-elect Joe Biden nominated California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be the next secretary of health and human services. Becerra has led legal fights defending the Affordable Care Act.