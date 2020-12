Pompeo's Legacy As The U.S. Secretary Of State In Congress, Mike Pompeo was one of the toughest critics of Hillary Clinton when she was secretary of state. Wrapping up his time as secretary of state, Pompeo's getting harsh reviews for partisanship

Pompeo's Legacy As The U.S. Secretary Of State Politics Pompeo's Legacy As The U.S. Secretary Of State Pompeo's Legacy As The U.S. Secretary Of State Audio will be available later today. In Congress, Mike Pompeo was one of the toughest critics of Hillary Clinton when she was secretary of state. Wrapping up his time as secretary of state, Pompeo's getting harsh reviews for partisanship NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor