Morning News Brief Joe Biden is expected to nominate retired General Lloyd Austin as defense chief. Vaccinations against the coronavirus have begun in the U.K. Plus, new data show how COVID-19 is stressing hospitals.

Morning News Brief Politics Morning News Brief Morning News Brief Audio will be available later today. Joe Biden is expected to nominate retired General Lloyd Austin as defense chief. Vaccinations against the coronavirus have begun in the U.K. Plus, new data show how COVID-19 is stressing hospitals. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor