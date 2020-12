Airlines Crack Down On Emotional Support Animals Under a new Department of Transportation rule, only emotional support dogs that meet strict service animal standards will be allowed to fly. The new rule goes into effect next month.

Airlines Crack Down On Emotional Support Animals Animals Airlines Crack Down On Emotional Support Animals Airlines Crack Down On Emotional Support Animals Audio will be available later today. Under a new Department of Transportation rule, only emotional support dogs that meet strict service animal standards will be allowed to fly. The new rule goes into effect next month. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor