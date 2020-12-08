Why 'Better Things' Pamela Adlon Is Everyone's Mother

Sam revisits his conversation from 2020 with actress Pamela Adlon. It was one of the last interviews he taped in-person before coronavirus forced the nation into lockdown.

Adlon is the writer, star, director and co-creator of Better Things on FX. The television comedy-drama, which has been renewed for a fifth season, follows Adlon's character, Sam, as a divorced actress, raising three kids in Los Angeles. In real life, Adlon is a divorced actress, raising three kids in Los Angeles.

Sam talks to Adlon about her career, seeing your parents as real-life people, and the awful, crazy, beautiful experience of being a parent yourself.

