Actress Pamela Adlon On 'Better Things' : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders Sam revisits his conversation from 2020 with actress Pamela Adlon. Adlon is the writer, star, director and co-creator of the acclaimed comedy-drama Better Things on FX. The series follows Adlon's character, Sam, as a divorced actress, raising three kids in Los Angeles - all things that mirror Adlon's real life. Sam talks to Adlon about her career, seeing your parents as real-life people, and the awful, crazy, beautiful experience of being a parent yourself.
Why 'Better Things' Pamela Adlon Is Everyone's Mother

Pamela Adlon stars as Sam Fox, a single working mother, in the FX series Better Things. Suzanne Tenner /FX hide caption

Suzanne Tenner /FX

Pamela Adlon stars as Sam Fox, a single working mother, in the FX series Better Things.

Suzanne Tenner /FX

Sam revisits his conversation from 2020 with actress Pamela Adlon. It was one of the last interviews he taped in-person before coronavirus forced the nation into lockdown.

Adlon is the writer, star, director and co-creator of Better Things on FX. The television comedy-drama, which has been renewed for a fifth season, follows Adlon's character, Sam, as a divorced actress, raising three kids in Los Angeles. In real life, Adlon is a divorced actress, raising three kids in Los Angeles.

Sam talks to Adlon about her career, seeing your parents as real-life people, and the awful, crazy, beautiful experience of being a parent yourself.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was originally produced by Jinae West. It was edited by Kitty Eisele. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.