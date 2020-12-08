Why 'Better Things' Pamela Adlon Is Everyone's Mother
Sam revisits his conversation from 2020 with actress Pamela Adlon. It was one of the last interviews he taped in-person before coronavirus forced the nation into lockdown.
Adlon is the writer, star, director and co-creator of Better Things on FX. The television comedy-drama, which has been renewed for a fifth season, follows Adlon's character, Sam, as a divorced actress, raising three kids in Los Angeles. In real life, Adlon is a divorced actress, raising three kids in Los Angeles.
Sam talks to Adlon about her career, seeing your parents as real-life people, and the awful, crazy, beautiful experience of being a parent yourself.
This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was originally produced by Jinae West. It was edited by Kitty Eisele. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.