Uber Sells Its Autonomous Vehicle Research Division Uber has sold its autonomous vehicle research division to a startup named Aurora. It's a major shift for a company that once saw self-driving technology as a core investment for its future.

Uber Sells Its Autonomous Vehicle Research Division Technology Uber Sells Its Autonomous Vehicle Research Division Uber Sells Its Autonomous Vehicle Research Division Audio will be available later today. Uber has sold its autonomous vehicle research division to a startup named Aurora. It's a major shift for a company that once saw self-driving technology as a core investment for its future. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor