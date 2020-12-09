How I Built Resilience: Emily Powell of Powell's Books
NPR
Emily Powell is the third generation owner and president of Portland, Oregon's iconic independent bookseller, Powell's Books.
After having to let go of 90% of her staff in early March, Emily is focused on bringing people back and showcasing Powell's Books' unique in-store experience online.
These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series, where Guy talks online with founders and entrepreneurs about how they're navigating turbulent times.