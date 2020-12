Researchers On Why Dogs Learn Only A Limited Number Of Words Dogs are good at learning new words. But researchers say dogs don't understand small sound differences in words such as "dog" or "dig." It may explain why most don't learn a large number of words.

Dogs are good at learning new words. But researchers say dogs don't understand small sound differences in words such as "dog" or "dig." It may explain why most don't learn a large number of words.