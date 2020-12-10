Ring In The Holiday Season With Sherman Irby

Enlarge this image toggle caption Frank Stewart/Jazz at Lincoln Center Frank Stewart/Jazz at Lincoln Center

This holiday season, Jazz Night in America presents your favorite holiday classics, courtesy of Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra saxophonist Sherman Irby and his band.

MUSICIANS

Sherman Irby, alto saxophone; Steve Turre, trombone; Isaiah J. Thompson, piano; Gerald Cannon, bass; Chris Beck, drums; Camille Thurman, vocals.

SET LIST

"Let it Snow" (Sammy Cahn and Jule Styne)

"Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town" (J. Fred Coots and Haven Gillespie)

"Wonderin'" (Sherman Irby)

"My Only Christmas Wish" (Sherman Irby)

"Frosty The Snowman" (Steve Nelson and Jack Rollins)

CREDITS

Producer: Suraya Mohamed; Writer: Sarah Kerson; Host: Christian McBride; Music Engineers: Rob Macomber and James Nichols(JALC); Technical Director: David Tallacksen; Senior Producer: Katie Simon; Executive Producers: Anya Grundmann and Gabrielle Armand; Senior Director of NPR Music: Lauren Onkey.