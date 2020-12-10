Is This American Opera's Makeover Movement?

Even in the best of times, the percentage of U.S. adults who show up to see an opera is tiny. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, that audience has dwindled to practically nothing.

But in 2020, composer Anthony Davis won a Pulitzer Prize for "The Central Park Five." Three weeks after the award, police killed George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. And like so many other industries, Floyd's death amplified existing conversations in the opera world about diversity and representation.

The United States has over 100 professional companies. And they are all at a crossroads. Singers, directors and company leaders are thinking are about relevance, and how to rebound after the pandemic.

We spoke with Anthony Davis, as well as singer J'Nai Bridges and CEO of Opera America Marc Scorca, about their work, and how opera is responding to the events of the world.

